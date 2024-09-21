Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi: Amit Shah at rally in J-K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there is peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would dare to open fire.

Shah was addressing an election rally in this border area in the Union territory's Poonch district in support of BJP candidate Murtaza Khan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He lauded the BJP-led Centre for wiping out terrorism by replacing guns and stones in the hands of youngsters with laptops and said his government would not allow guns to resonate in the hills of Jammu region.

"We will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people. I want to remind you of cross-border firings in the 1990s Is cross-border firing happening today?



"It is because the earlier rulers here were frightened of Pakistan, but now, Pakistan fears Modi. They would not dare to fire but if they did, they would be given a befitting reply," Shah said.