J-K, Haryana polls LIVE: BJP expels leader for contesting Jammu polls as independent candidate

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Monday expelled a party leader who is fighting as an independent against the party's official candidate from Jammu north assembly segment. The decision to expel Shiv Dev Singh for anti-party activities was taken by working president Satpal Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee headed by Sunil Sethi, the BJP said in a statement here.

As Jammu and Kashmir will undergo the second phase of assembly polls on September 25, the security has been tightened in the Rajouri district of the territory. Security personnel have been deployed in the several areas and vehicles are being checked. Elections in the second phase of assembly polls will be conducted on 26 assembly seats in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seats on which elections will be conducted are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora and Gulabgarh (ST). It will also be conducted on Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote - Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST). Notably, the second phase of elections will decide the fate of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and NC leader Omar Abdullah, from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. Other prominent candidates in the fray include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.