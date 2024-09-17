Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J-K Assembly polls: Kashmiri Pandits urge action on longstanding issues

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns

Sunita Bhan, another member of the community, echoed Butt's sentiments, saying that political leaders only remember Kashmiri Pandits during election season | File image
Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
With the first phase of assembly elections set to be held on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit community is raising urgent calls for action on their lostanding issues of unemployment and housing.

Nearly 35 years after the mass exodus of 1990, many in the community feel that political parties have repeatedly failed to address their concerns.

Babloo Ji Butt, a representative voice of the community, expressed frustration over the unmet promises of political leaders.

"For Kashmiri Pandits, it feels like the old saying: 'Hathi ke daant khane ke kuch aur, dikhane ke aur.' For decades, we have heard only lofty claims. We have become accustomed to empty assurances, and it seems that political leaders see us merely as voters," Butt lamented.

Despite the challenges, Butt emphasised that relationships between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim communities remain strong, even as many Pandits have settled outside the region. "Home is still home," he asserted.

He highlighted the ongoing issues with the Prime Minister's package, which promised 6,000 jobs and construction of housing quarters for displaced Pandits. While 2,500 quarters have been completed, another 2,500 remain unfinished after four years, leaving many families in rented accommodations.

"If the government truly wanted to bring us back, they could have done so within a year," he said, criticising both central and regional parties for their lack of action.

Sunita Bhan, another member of the community, echoed Butt's sentiments, saying that political leaders only remember Kashmiri Pandits during election season.

"If they genuinely wanted to help us, initiatives could have been enacted much earlier," she said, pointing out that many children of Kashmiri Pandits have left Jammu and Kashmir in search of better opportunities.

She also criticised the inadequate salary of Rs 20,000 under the PM package, calling for an increase to support families.

The sentiments of disillusionment are shared by many in the community, who feel overlooked once elections conclude. Yet, there remains hope among the younger generation for a secular Kashmir where Hindus and Muslims coexist harmoniously.

Yatin Pandita, another Kashmiri Pandit, emphasised the need for employment opportunities and effective rehabilitation policies. "Development must encompass all sectors, and the government should create jobs. Our youth deserve platforms to showcase their talents," he said, adding that many still live in rented accommodations despite the promises made.

Srinagar is set to go to the polls on September 25, with a total electorate of 7,74,462, including 3,86,654 male voters, 3,87,778 female voters, and 30 individuals from the third gender.

The district comprises eight assembly constituencies: Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Chanapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng.

As the elections draw near, the Kashmiri Pandit community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and their demands for rehabilitation and employment finally addressed.


First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

