Kejriwal 'not hungry for power', 'wants to gain faith of people': Farooq

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of resignation shows he is not hungry for power and wants to go back to people "who will either make or break him". "He wants fresh elections in Delhi so that he goes back to the people and it is the people who will either make or break him," Abdullah told reporters here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The National Conference (NC) president said the charges have not been proved against Kejriwal in the liquor scam and so he wants people to decide.

"They have not been able to prove charges on him, that is why he wants to go to public so that the people decide. It is a very good thing that he is not hungry for power, he has left the chair even as there was still time. He wants to gain the faith of the people and it is a huge thing in a democracy," he added.

Meanwhile, when asked about many independent candidates contesting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Abdullah said it was for the people to decide whether they like someone or not.

"Let 4,000 come, let them contest. It is a democracy, let them go to the people and tell the people what they want to do. It is the people who will decide whom to like or not," he said.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe on Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis, he questioned the former on his statements made during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

"Let the PM answer. He keeps on saying 'sabka saath', I want to ask him whether the 22 crore Muslims are not Indians? Did they not say they are intruders? Did he not say that if you have two cows or houses, one will be given to Muslims?" said Abdullah.

"He stated mangalsutras will be snatched and given to the Muslims. Is that the language of a PM? Where is 'sabka saath' and he is levelling charges against us. If the PM says 22 crore Muslims are intruders, then I think the PM himself is an intruder," he charged.

To a question about Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer, who was earlier this week released on an interim bail from Delhi's Tihar Jail where he was under custody on terror charges, Abdullah accused him of being an agent of the Centre.

"It (his attacks) is good. I want to ask him and the government of India that how was he released for 20 days when he faces grave charges? Why was he released only at the time of the election?" asked Abdullah.

"He is their man (agent). He is taking money from them and then indulges in propaganda against us and Kashmiris. He is not a friend of Kashmiris," he said.

"Where are his slogans of Pakistan, plebiscite and Shariah rule? Ask him. Today he has become their agent and questions us. God willing, my son will accompany him when he is taken to Tihar," the senior Abdullah said, referring to Omar Abdullah's remarks that he was ready to accompany Rashid to Tihar Jail.

Rashid had said if Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti would accompany him to Tihar, then he would withdraw his candidates. Omar had responded, saying he was ready.