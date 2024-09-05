J&K elections: Over 300 candidates file nominations for 26 seats in phase 2

More than 300 candidates have filed nominations for 26 assembly constituencies which are going to polls in the second phase of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said on Thursday. Thursday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the second phase voting for which will be held on September 25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As many as 310 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 26 assembly constituencies of six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase, an official spokesperson said. The highest of 20 candidates have filed nominations from Habbakadal, while the lowest six are from Kangan.

A total of 310 candidates have filed 329 nomination papers for the second phase, the spokesperson said.

As many as 112 candidates have filed their nominations in Srinagar district, followed by 68 in Budgam district, 47 in Rajouri district, 35 in Poonch district, while 24 candidates each have filed nominations in Reasi and Ganderbal districts, he said.

In Jammu division, for the three assembly constituencies (ACs) in Reasi district, a total of seven candidates have filed nomination from Gulabgarh (ST), 10 from Reasi, while seven candidates have filed nomination from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

In the five seats in Rajouri district, 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kalakote ?Sunderbani, seven from Nowshera, 14 from Rajouri (ST), seven from Budhal (ST), while eight from Thannamandi (ST), the spokesperson said.

For the three ACs in Poonch district, 11 candidates have filed nomination from Surankote (ST), 13 from Poonch Haveli, and 11 from Mendhar (ST).

In the Kashmir division, for the two seats in Ganderbal district, six candidates have filed nomination from Kangan (ST), while 18 from Ganderbal.

For the eight seats in the Srinagar district, a total of 18 candidates have filed nomination from Hazratbal, 10 from Khanyar, 20 from Habbakadal, 12 from Lal Chowk, nine from Channapora, 15 from Zadibal, 15 from Eidgah, and 13 from Central Shalteng.

The official said in the five seats in Budgam district, 12 candidates have filed nomination from Budgam, 18 from Beerwah, 17 from Khansahib, 12 from Charar-i-Sharief, and nine from Chadoora.

He said the nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective returning officers on Friday, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination by or before September 9 up to 3 pm.