J&K polls: PDP can counter BJP's threat to state's identity, says Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that her party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is uniquely positioned to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to undermine the Union Territory’s identity, resources, and employment opportunities. Reflecting on her time in power, Mufti highlighted that the PDP had managed to steer the people, particularly those in south Kashmir, through the region’s turbulent period when the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) and Special Task Force operations were at their peak.

She emphasised that the challenge before her party now is to surpass the achievements made during their previous tenure, especially regarding development in the region. Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, she reiterated that the PDP represents the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is the only party capable of resisting the BJP's actions. When asked about the release of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on interim bail from Tihar jail, Mufti expressed hope that more young people and underprivileged individuals currently imprisoned would also be freed.

Engineer Rashid seeks peace with dignity for Kashmiris

A day after his interim release from Tihar Jail, Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, widely known as Engineer Rashid, vowed to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and fight for the people of Kashmir. Rashid criticised the government for failing to address the grievances of Kashmiris and alleged that they had been consistently marginalised under previous governments as well as the current Modi administration.

Upon arriving in Srinagar, Rashid displayed an emotional response, kissing the ground and expressing his desire for a peaceful and dignified existence for the people of the region, rather than merely seeking peace in the form of silence. He stated his intention to represent the will of the people, who he said had refuted Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘new Kashmir’ through their votes.

Responding to accusations by National Conference’s Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, who claimed he was working as a proxy for the BJP, Rashid asserted that his battle for the people of Kashmir was one neither Abdullah nor Mufti dared to pursue. He also noted that both leaders had been largely absent from the political scene for the last five years, leading to their defeat in the parliamentary elections.

SVEEP campaign promotes voter awareness at Jhelum riverfront

In the run-up to the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign was held at the Jhelum Riverfront in Srinagar on September 13 to encourage voter awareness. Led by the District Election Officer, the event drew participation from students across schools and colleges who played an active role in demonstrating the electoral process to the public.

A key highlight of the event was the creation of a mock polling station where students explained how to use electronic voting machines and the importance of voter rights and responsibilities. Students also employed artistic displays and posters to engage the public in a conversation about the significance of voting. Additional District Development Commissioner Hassan Sheikh noted that the purpose of the SVEEP programs, which had been running for the past month, was to ensure that every eligible voter casts their vote on election day and chooses their preferred candidate.

Mohammed Tarigami hopes for fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and candidate from Kulgam, Mohammed Tarigami, expressed optimism about the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He noted that these elections would be unique, as the last assembly elections were held in 2014, and there has been no assembly election since 2018. Tarigami mentioned that the Election Commission of India had announced the dates for the polls following directions from the Supreme Court, and he hoped the elections would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

He further stated that the region had undergone significant changes since 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was still a state. The revocation of the region’s special status and its reorganisation into two Union Territories in 2019 adds gravity to these elections.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections in ten years, with voting scheduled in three phases across 90 constituencies on September 18, 25, and October 1.

[With inputs from agencies]