J-K polls 2024: EC says no preventive detention, booth changes. Top updates

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed the local administration and security agencies to refrain from placing political leaders and workers under unnecessary preventive detention. Additionally, the commission emphasised that polling booths should not be shifted or merged at the last minute due to security concerns, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The national daily cited sources as saying that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, reminded officials during a recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir that preventive actions must not appear biased and should be reserved for individuals with criminal records.

In prior elections, party leaders and workers were often placed in preventive detention right before voting day. During the May Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had raised concerns about her party workers and polling agents being detained.

Here are the top updates on the 2024 J&K Assembly polls:

Congress releases third list of candidates

The Congress party has released its third list of 19 candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Contesting in alliance with the National Conference, the Congress has fielded Raman Bhalla, Chaudhary Lal Singh, and Neeraj Kundan for key seats. In total, the party has announced 34 candidates for the elections, which begin on September 18. The National Conference and Congress have agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively, with some seats seeing friendly contests.

Sajad Lone on 'Azadi' sentiment gone underground

Sajad Gani Lone, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC), remarked that the 'Azadi' sentiment in the region has not disappeared but has instead gone underground. Speaking to ANI, he said, "While it may not be visible, as Kashmiris, we can still feel it. Muscular policies have only prolonged its presence."

BJP's Anurag Thakur criticises Congress and NC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur accused Congress and National Conference leaders of invoking the memory of Afzal Guru, the convicted terrorist behind the Parliament attack, to distract from their impending electoral defeat. He further criticised Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the country abroad, accusing him of trying to divide the nation.

Omar Abdullah responds to BJP

Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, hit back at the BJP, accusing them of exploiting fear and doing little to combat rising militancy in the Jammu region. He highlighted that under his party's leadership, militancy was kept in check in areas like Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal, and pledged to restore peace if elected.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold its first assembly elections in a decade, spanning three phases over 90 constituencies: September 18, 25, and October 1. These elections hold significance as they follow the revocation of the region's special status and statehood in 2019.