J-K polls: BJP will grant statehood to J&K if voted to power, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir if the party comes to power.

During this visit to Jammu's Doda on Saturday, the prime minister said, "However, you need to be cautious of those who have been depriving you of your rights for their own selfish interests."

Three dynasties destroyed J-K, says PM Modi

The prime minister further said that three dynasties — Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, National Conference — have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister further said, “This year, the elections to Jammu Kashmir Assembly are going to be held between three dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further said the three families indulged in corruption and made the people of J&K struggle. “These families laid the foundation for terrorism and extremism in the Valley. They provided a safe haven for the propagation of terrorism for personal gains,” the prime minister said in Doda.

J-K Assembly elections: Anti-terror operations increases in Jammu

Security forces ramped up anti-terror operations on Saturday in Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch, and Rajouri districts following recent clashes in which two soldiers lost their lives and two terrorists were killed.

In the forests of Pingnal Dugadda, within the Chhatroo area of Kishtwar district, a joint operation continued for the second day. Reinforcements were deployed to assist in the search for the terrorists responsible for the deaths of two Army personnel, including a JCO.

J-K Assembly elections: Candidatures of 37 rejected

Nomination papers of 37 candidates from 40 constituencies set to vote in the final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were rejected. The deadline for withdrawing nomination papers is September 16. Voting for these seats will take place on October 1.

The scrutiny of nominations for the third and final phase of elections took place in the offices of the returning officers across seven districts.

Green elections in J&K

PK Pole, the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, announced that the upcoming Assembly elections will feature a "green election" initiative. This effort will involve planting approximately 10-12 trees at each polling station across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pole explained that this measure is being implemented in response to increasing temperatures and the effects of global warming.

"The security has been put in place. We are conducting green elections. Environment is becoming a concern for the world. Temperatures are increasing. Global warming is there. 10-12 plants will be planted at every polling station," said Pole.

He also mentioned that the home voting option, which was introduced for the first time in the recent Lok Sabha elections, will be there for the upcoming Assembly elections.

(With agency inputs)