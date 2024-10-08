Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

The exit polls released on Saturday place the NC-Congress alliance in the lead, with the regional party expected to secure the majority of seats

Anantnag: An elderly man after casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024: The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance has surpassed the halfway mark, with early leads indicating a potential victory for the coalition that entered a pre-poll alliance. The fiercely contested election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), held after a decade-long gap, witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NC-Congress, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) vying for power. This election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, marking a significant political transition for the Union Territory.

Voter turnout was high as citizens eagerly participated in choosing their representatives for 90 Assembly constituencies, setting the stage for a transformative political landscape. The BJP is expected to perform strongly in its Jammu stronghold. However, a fractured mandate could lead to independent candidates playing a crucial role as potential kingmakers.

Jammu and Kashmir election Result 2024

In 2014, the PDP emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats, forming an alliance with the BJP, which had secured 25 seats. The current election has seen a fierce competition, with the possibility of history being rewritten in J&K’s political sphere.

Full List of Winners from J&K

  • Darshan Kumar (BJP) – Basohli
  • Nazir Ahmad Khan (NC) – Gurez
  • Salman Sagar (NC) – Hazratbal
  • Surjeet Singh Slathia (BJP) – Samba
  • Sunil Bhardwaj (BJP) – Ramnagar
  • Pawan Kumar Gupta (BJP) – Udhampur West
  • Tanvir Sadiq (NC) – Zadibal
  • Ranbir Singh Pathania (BJP) – Udhampur East
  • Shamim Firdous (NC) – Habbakadal
  • Ali Mohammad Sagar (NC) – Khaniyar
  • Dr Devinder Kumar Maniyal (BJP) – Ramgarh
  • Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (NC) – Lal Chowk
  • Sunil Kumar Sharma (BJP) – Padder Nagseni
  • Peerzada Mohammad Syed (INC) – Anantnag
  • Tariq Hameed Karra (INC) – Central Shalteng
  • Mubarik Gul (NC) – Eidgah
  • Randhir Singh (BJP) – Kalakote-Sunderbani
  • Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) – Kupwara
  • Chander Parkash (BJP) – Vijaypur
  • Arvind Gupta (BJP) – Jammu West
  • Mushtaq Guroo (NC) – Channapora
  • Showkat Hussain Ganie (NC) – Zainapora
  • Mohan Lal (BJP) – Akhnoor
  • Javaid Riyaz (NC) – Pattan
  • Sham Lal Sharma (BJP) – Jammu North
  • Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri (NC) – Srigufwara-Bijbehara
  • Javaid Iqbal (NC) – Budhal
  • Baldev Raj Sharma (BJP) – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
  • Balwant Singh Mankotia (BJP) – Chenani
  • Saifullah Mir (NC) – Trehgam
  • Devender Singh Rana (BJP) – Nagrota
  • Hilal Akbar Lone (NC) – Sonawari
  • Satish Kumar Sharma (BJP) – Billawar
  • Omar Abdullah (NC) – Budgam
  • Sakeena Masood (NC) – DH Pora
  • Pyare Lal Sharma (Independent) – Inderwal
  • Waheed Ur Rehman Para (PDP) – Pulwama
  • Gharu Ram (BJP) – Suchetgarh

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

