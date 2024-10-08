Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024: The National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance has surpassed the halfway mark, with early leads indicating a potential victory for the coalition that entered a pre-poll alliance. The fiercely contested election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), held after a decade-long gap, witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NC-Congress, and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) vying for power. This election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, marking a significant political transition for the Union Territory.

Voter turnout was high as citizens eagerly participated in choosing their representatives for 90 Assembly constituencies, setting the stage for a transformative political landscape. The BJP is expected to perform strongly in its Jammu stronghold. However, a fractured mandate could lead to independent candidates playing a crucial role as potential kingmakers.



Jammu and Kashmir election Result 2024