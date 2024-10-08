Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / AAP's surprise victory in J-K: Mehraj Malik wins Doda seat by 4,000 votes

AAP's surprise victory in J-K: Mehraj Malik wins Doda seat by 4,000 votes

Jammu and Kashmir election results: AAP's Mehraj Malik leads the Doda seat in J&K Assembly polls by 4,770 votes, ahead of BJP's Gajay Singh Rana and NC's Khalid Najib Suharwardy

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mehraj Malik of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who secured his party’s first-ever victory in Jammu and Kashmir’s local body elections in December 2020, is now leading the race for the Doda legislative seat with a vote margin of 4,770. This comes as votes are being counted for the first J&K Assembly elections in ten years.

As per Election Commission data at 1:30 pm, Malik had a nearly 5,000-vote lead over the BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana and was ahead of the National Conference's Khalid Najib Suharwardy by almost 10,000 votes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Doda seat, won by BJP’s Shakti Raj in 2014, has historically alternated between the National Conference and the Congress since the first election in 1962.

AAP’s strong showing in J&K has surprised many, especially considering its recent poor performance in Haryana, the home state of party leader Arvind Kejriwal. If the Haryana results continue in this trend, it could spell a significant setback for Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi elections, which are just four months away.

Jammu and Kashmir election 2024

The Haryana outcome also holds importance due to AAP’s inability to finalise a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, its national ally under the INDIA bloc. Despite nearing an agreement, state-level leaders on both sides rejected a deal suggested by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently advocated for opposition unity.

Meanwhile, in J&K, Malik's lead comes in a region that has witnessed a series of terror attacks in recent months. In August, an Army Captain was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda’s Assar area, and a civilian was injured. Earlier in July, J&K Police launched a major offensive against terror networks following a deadly encounter in Doda, which claimed the lives of four Army personnel, including an officer.

Jammu & Kashmir election winners complete list

More From This Section

Will Omar Abdullah return as CM of J-K? Yes, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

J-K Assembly elections: BJP's Rana leads Nagrota, but Raina trails Noushera

J-K poll results 2024: Er Rashid, Afzal Guru's brothers trail in key seats

Bijbehara Results 2024: PDP's Iltija Mufti concedes defeat in Bijbehara


Doda is also where Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP's election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. His visit last month marked the first time a sitting Prime Minister had visited the region in over 40 years. Security measures were heightened across Doda and Kishtwar in anticipation of Modi's visit, with multi-layered protection in place.

The strong performance by the AAP candidate stands out in an election largely dominated by the National Conference-Congress alliance, which currently leads in over 52 of the 90 Assembly seats. The BJP, which has never governed J&K on its own, trails with 27 leads.

Exit polls had predicted a slight advantage for the Congress-NC alliance. A compilation of three exit polls suggested the alliance would win 43 seats, the BJP 26, and the PDP between four and 12 seats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

'Why not?' Farooq Abdullah open to post-poll alliance with PDP to halt BJP

Win of BJP in J-K would be historic, says BJP national spokesperson

J-K Assembly polls: Key constituencies to watch out for as counting begins

J&K results: Vote counting begins for first Assembly polls in a decade

Topics :Arvind KejriwalJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and KashmirAam Aadmi PartyCongressAssembly electionsBS Web ReportsDoda

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story