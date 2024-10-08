Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 LIVE: Hung Assembly or absolute win? Counting to begin soon
J&K Election Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Will Farooq Abdullah's NC alliance take a lead as predicted by exit polls. Catch all the updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The results of the highly anticipated 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are set to be announced on October 8. Vote counting will begin at 8 a.m., with election officials and party representatives expected to arrive at the counting centers as early as 5 a.m. Initially, postal ballots—cast by individuals such as security personnel, people with disabilities, and essential service workers—will be counted. Afterward, votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tallied.
While early trends may start to emerge by midday, the final outcome is expected to be clearer by late afternoon. Under India’s first-past-the-post system, the candidate with the most votes in each constituency will be declared the winner once the counting concludes. The election, which took place in three phases, saw high voter participation. Turnout figures were 61.38% in the first phase on September 18, 57.31% in the second phase on September 25, and 65.48% in the final phase on October 1.
Exit polls released after the last phase suggest a tight race with no clear majority. According to the projections, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance is in the lead but could fall short of an outright majority. However, political figures and analysts have raised doubts about the reliability of these predictions. Some are advocating for patience until the official results are revealed, while NC leader Omar Abdullah dismissed the exit polls as inconsequential, calling them “time-pass.”
The elections saw 90 seats contested, with 46 seats required to form a government. Major contenders include the Congress-NC alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), and several independent candidates. Exit polls indicate that the Congress-NC alliance may secure between 35 and 48 seats, while the BJP could win between 20 and 32. The PDP is expected to gain between 4 and 12 seats, and smaller parties and independents might take 6 to 16 seats, potentially playing a key role in coalition-building. If no party secures a majority, a hung Assembly is likely.
Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and senior NC leader, reiterated that the exit poll results are insignificant, stressing that the official results from October 8 would provide the only accurate picture of the election.
7:49 AM
Counting of votes through EVMs will begin at 8.30 am: Srinagar Deputy Commissioner
Ahead of the counting of votes, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat says, "We are here at SKICC (Sheri-Kashmir International Conference Centre). Counting of votes for the 8 assembly segments in Srinagar will begin at 8 am. We will begin with the counting of postal ballots, as per the EC guidelines. From 8.30 am, the counting of votes through EVMs will also begin. All arrangements are complete..."
7:45 AM
Hope people's mandate will be respected and democracy will win: Congress' Rajouri candidate
Congress candidate from Rajouri, Iftikhar Ahmed said, "In this festival of democracy people voted in large numbers. Elections were held after 10 years, there is great enthusiasm among people and this is the day of results. My best wishes to all candidates. I hope people's mandate will be respected and democracy will win."
7:41 AM
Without representation from Jammu, the government will not be formed: BJP spokesperson
BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "The results of assembly elections in J&K will show that people want a pro-development government. The BJP-led coalition will win the assembly elections of J&K...Without representation from Jammu, the government will not be formed...In Haryana, we (BJP) are hopeful of forming the government for the third time..."
7:37 AM
Elections held after 10 years, there is great enthusiasm, says Cong candidate Iftikhar Ahmed
7:27 AM
Assembly Election results LIVE: Congress workers raise slogans outside party's headquarters in Delhi
Ahead of vote counting for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress workers gather outside the party headquarters in Delhi and raise slogans in support of the party.
7:17 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Security heightened at counting centres in Srinagar
Ahead of vote counting for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, security has been heightened at counting centres in Srinagar.
7:08 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results LIVE: Exit polls predict Congress-NC alliance to lead in state
Exit polls suggest the Congress-NC alliance is leading in Jammu and Kashmir, with seat projections ranging from 35 to 48 across different polls, but still short of a clear majority. The BJP is predicted to win between 20 to 32 seats, falling behind the alliance and unable to secure an outright majority. The PDP is expected to win a small share of 4 to 12 seats.
7:03 AM
Jammu and Kashmir Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin shortly
The much-awaited Assembly elections 2024 results for Jammu and Kashmir will be declared today. While early trends are likely to emerge by midday, a clearer picture of the election outcome will become apparent by late afternoon. Exit polls released after the final phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections indicate a closely fought contest, with no single party or alliance likely to secure a majority.
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:57 AM IST