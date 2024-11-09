Amit Shah calls Jharkhand govt 'burnt transformer', urges vote for BJP

Taking a jibe at the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday equated it with a burnt transformer that "failed" to relay the power of prosperity sent through the "high tension line" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

He also appealed to the people to vote for the BJP for peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, promising that he would participate in such festival in Hazaribag if the BJP government was voted to power.

Narendra Modi's government is like an HT (high tension) power line. An HT line cannot supply electricity directly to your homes; a transformer is needed. The Hemant Soren government (Jharkhand CM) is like a burnt transformer.

"The Centre sends lakhs of crores of rupees through its HT line for development, but it is not transmitted to you. The time has come to change this burnt transformer, Shah claimed addressing a poll rally in Hazaribag.

Shah alleged that the JMM-led regime was involved in multiple scams, including Rs 1,000 crore in MGNREGA, Rs 600 crore in land deals, Rs 1,000 crore in mining, and liquor.

He further accused the state JMM-Congress coalition of "devouring" the free ration sent by PM Modi.

More From This Section

The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand allowed Maoists to prosper, but PM Modi uprooted them in 10 years, he claimed.

Hitting out at the Congress, Shah alleged, The Congress made Kashmir the hub of terrorism. Its leaders feared going to Lal Chowk, but now I ask them to fearlessly visit Lal Chowk with their grandchildren.

Accusing Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand of according a red-carpet welcome to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said such forces will be deported as soon as BJP forms government in the state.

He also charged the Congress and JMM of spreading lies that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will claim tribal rights making it clear that the saffron party will put tribals out of its ambit.

The JMM-led coalition has laid out red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators, who settle in Jharkhand and grab tribal land, employment of youths and indulge in anti-national activities. Let the BJP regime form. They will be deported and not a bird will be allowed to cross the border, Shah said at an election rally at Potka in East Singhbhum.

He asserted that the saffron party will put corrupt Congress and JMM leaders behind bars, and realise every paisa of poor people they looted.