BJP gave 33 of 68 tickets in Jharkhand to political families: Congress

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariwarwaad' remark, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday claimed that the BJP itself indulged in dynastic politics, and gave out tickets for 33 of the 68 seats it is contesting in Jharkhand assembly elections to those belonging to political families.

The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies. PM Modi, during an election rally in Garhwa earlier in the day, said that the JMM, Congress and RJD believe in 'Pariwarwaad' (dynastic politics).

Addressing reporters here, Shrinate said, "The BJP in Jharkhand has given 33 out of 68 tickets to those who come from political families. For example, former Union minister Arjun Munda's wife, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das's daughter-in-law and Champai Soren's son were given tickets. So, the BJP has no right to say anything about 'Pariwarwaad'." She also alleged that the central government is sitting over Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 trillion dues, which could have accelerated the state's development if released.

She claimed that the alliance government in Jharkhand has worked for all sections of the society and its report card of five years is full of achievements.

"Around 57 lakh women of the state are being given Rs 1,000 under Maiyan Samman Yojana, which will be increased to Rs 2,500 after formation of the alliance government here again," she said.

Shrinate said that around 42 lakh consumers are availing benefits of 200 units of free electricity and their power dues have also been waived. Similarly, farm loans of around 4.5 lakh farmers have been waived.

She said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be in Jharkhand on Tuesday and present the roadmap for Jharkhand's further development.