Corruption, populism, infiltration: Key issues in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Jharkhand is gearing up for the 2024 Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 13 and November 20. In the 2019 elections, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) formed a coalition government with support from the Congress and RJD. The state, which has a significant tribal population, has 44 out of 81 Assembly seats open to all candidates, while 28 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and nine for Scheduled Castes.

The election results will be declared on November 23. As voting days approach, check out the key issues that are shaping the state’s political landscape:

Bangladeshi/ Rohingya ‘infiltration’ at the forefront

A central issue raised by the BJP in Jharkhand’s election campaign is the topic of Bangladeshi and Rohingya ‘infiltration’. According to BJP leaders, the tribal population in regions like Santhal Parganas and Kolhan has been impacted by this infiltration, altering the area’s demographic makeup.

The BJP has also accused the JMM and Congress of allowing illegal immigration to secure votes. Following this, the Jharkhand High Court directed the state to identify alleged infiltrators, with a high-level fact-finding committee established to look into the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have all criticised Soren, alleging that he shelters infiltrators and obstructs Jharkhand’s progress. “The Soren government has betrayed the women of the state. Development has stalled, and only scams continue. Infiltrators find shelter in Jharkhand,” said senior BJP leader and former CM Arjun Munda.

The ruling JMM, however, has downplayed the issue. Instead, it held the Central government responsible for not releasing funds owed to Jharkhand. Hemant Soren has accused the BJP-led Centre of launching a fabricated case against him.

Populist schemes for the state in focus

The BJP's manifesto includes several pledges for Jharkhand. Previously, the JMM-led government had introduced the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, offering Rs 1,000 per month. In response, the BJP announced the Gogo-Didi Yojana, promising Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women. To counter this, the JMM raised the amount under its own Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana to Rs 2,500, effective from December.

The BJP also pledged an LPG cylinder for Rs 500 per family and two free cylinders per year during festivals. In addition, unemployed graduates and postgraduates would receive Rs 2,000 monthly for two years, announced the BJP. Other promises include creating five lakh jobs in five years and filling 287,000 government vacancies.

Centre vs State in fund release

The JMM has also alleged that the BJP-led Central government is withholding funds owed to Jharkhand. Soren wrote an open letter to PM Modi, demanding the release of Rs 1.36 trillion in outstanding dues from coal companies, clarifying that he was not asking for a ‘special budget’ but rather the state’s due funds.

Allegations of corruption against JMM

Corruption allegations against the Soren government are also prominent this election season. Soren’s arrest in a money laundering case involving a land deal in January remains fresh in voters’ minds. While the BJP highlights these alleged corruption cases, the JMM argues that the BJP is unfairly targeting a tribal chief minister.

Champai Soren’s rebellion and JMM split

Political pundits believe that the JMM’s decision to renominate Hemant as chief minister could be risky, especially with Champai Soren, a senior JMM leader, contesting for the BJP this election. Champai’s popularity in tribal areas could split tribal votes, potentially affecting the JMM-Congress alliance’s performance.