INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand polls together, seat sharing awaited

Key dates for Jharkhand Assembly elections

The Jharkhand Assembly polls will take place in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes is set for November 23.

Approximately 26 million voters are expected to participate in the elections, including 1.184 million first-time voters, 113,000 voters with disabilities, third-gender voters, and senior citizens over 85 years of age.

Nominations for the first phase will undergo scrutiny on October 28, and the final date for withdrawal of candidacies is October 30.

The 43 constituencies set to vote on November 13 include several key regions such as Kodarma, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, and Ranchi. The elections will cover a range of constituencies, including those reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC).