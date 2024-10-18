Business Standard
EC issues notification for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The Election Commission has officially issued the notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, which will see 43 constituencies head to the polls on November 13.

As per the schedule, October 25 is the last date for candidates to file their nominations. The window for filing nominations will be open daily from 11 AM to 3 PM until that deadline. The scrutiny of these nominations is set for October 28, with the final date for candidates to withdraw their nominations being October 30.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are being held in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13, followed by the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes will occur on November 23.

In the political arena, both the NDA and the INDIA alliance are in the midst of intense discussions with their allies over seat-sharing arrangements. The BJP is set to contest alongside the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Chirag Paswans Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). On the opposition side, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will contest in coalition with Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the CPI-ML.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

