Jharkhand elections: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates. Updates

The Congress party has announced its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections . Notable figures in the lineup include state Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, senior leader Ajoy Kumar, and Health Minister Banna Gupta.



The Congress Central Election Committee has finalised the following candidates for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections:



Jamtara – Irfan Ansari Oraon is slated to run from the Lohardaga seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, while Gupta will contest the Jamshedpur West seat and Kumar from Jamshedpur East. - Jarmundi – Badal Patralekh - Poreyahat – Pradeep Yadav

- Mahagama – Deepika Pandey Singh

- Barkagaon – Amba Prasad Sahu

- Ramgarh – Mamta Devi

- Mandu – Jai Prakash Patel

- Hazaribagh – Munna Singh

- Bermo – Kumar Jai Mangal

- Jharia – Mrs. Purnima Niraj Singh

- Baghmara – Jaleshwaro Mehato

- Jamshedpur East – Ajoy Kumar

- Jamshedpur West – Banna Gupta

- Jagannathpur (ST) – Sona Ram Sinku

- Khijri (ST) – Rajesh Kachhap

- Hatia – Ajay Nath Sahdeo

- Mandar (ST) – Shilpi Neha Tirkey

- Simdega (ST) – Bhushan Bara

- Kolebira (ST) – Naman Viksal Kongari

- Lohardaga (ST) – Rameshwar Oraon

- Manika (ST) – Ramchandra Singh





While the Congress is expected to compete in 29 seats, two less than the last election, official confirmation is pending due to ongoing negotiations between JMM and RJD. Jharkhand polls: BJP releases list of 66 candidates Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of 66 candidates. State BJP President Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar seat, with other prominent names including Lobin Hembrom from Borio and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Additionally, former Chief Minister Champai Soren will contest from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jagannathpur, and Meera Munda, wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda, will contest from Potka.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday revealed that the Congress and JMM will jointly contest 70 out of the 81 seats, leaving 11 seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

The BJP has allied with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) for these elections. The BJP will field candidates in 68 seats, AJSU will contest 10, JD-U two, and LJP one. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the JMM-led UPA won with 47 seats, while the BJP secured 25 in the 81-member assembly.

Jharkhand polls: JJM releases list of star campaigners

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, the JMM has announced its list of star campaigners, with party president Shibu Soren leading the charge. Other key leaders involved include CM Hemant Soren, Nalin Soren, Kalpana Murmu Soren, Stephen Marandi, Mathura Prasad Mahato, and several others, according to the party’s official release. The Jharkhand elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the results scheduled for November 23.