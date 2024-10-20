Even if we go solo in J'khand polls, won't sabotage INDIA bloc: RJD

Expressing its disappointment with the JMM and Congress over seat-sharing for the Jharkhand assembly polls, the RJD on Sunday said it would not settle for less than 12 seats, but it will not sabotage the prospects of the INDIA bloc even if it goes solo.

The JMM and Congress on Saturday announced that the two parties would contest 70 of the state's 81 assembly seats.

"Less than 12-13 seats are not acceptable to us as the RJD has a strong hold on 18-20 seats. If we are asked to contest three-four seats, we are not ready to make any sacrifices," Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said.