Jharkhand polls: Presiding officer replaced after favouritism allegations

Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against a presiding officer for allegedly "favouring a ruling party candidate" in Madhupur assembly constituency during voting.

Dubey claimed that following his complaint, the officer was arrested.

"I filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the presiding officer at booth number 111 in Madhupur, Deoghar district, for favouring Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate and Minister Hafizul Hassan. The commission took my complaint seriously and arrested the officer," Dubey told reporters in Deoghar.

However, the Deoghar administration said the officer was replaced after being found too close to the voting compartment, which is against Election Commission rules.

An official statement from Deoghar administration clarified that the presiding officer at booth number 111 had been replaced.

"During monitoring in the webcasting room, the presiding officer was found too close to the voting compartment, which violates Election Commission rules and demonstrates gross negligence in performing duties," the statement read.

More From This Section

The returning officer has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action if necessary, the statement added.

Deoghar SP Ambar Lakra clarified that the officer was replaced, not arrested.

"The officer has been replaced, and a probe has been initiated. Further action will be based on the investigation report," Lakra told PTI.

The JMM alleged that the officer was removed based on a baseless complaint.

"The officer was removed on a baseless complaint, which will be proven false in the investigation. What's interesting is that the Election Commission acts quickly on Dubey's complaints, but when we file complaints, they go unheard," said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.

Polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of the Jharkhand elections is underway on Wednesday, with tight security arrangements in place. Voting began at 7 AM across 14,218 booths in 12 districts and will continue until 5 PM.