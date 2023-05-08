Promises and sops: Political parties woo economically sound Karnataka

Karnataka's economy, in the recent past, has grown a bit higher than the national average and when gross domestic product (GDP) fell due to the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020-21, the rate of contraction in the state was much smaller than the all-India figures. Even when national economic growth slowed down prior to 2020-21, the state held on to its growth rate of the previous year. While the GDP growth at the national level fell from 6.5 per cent in 2018-19 to 3.9 per cent

Karnataka did well economically under two parties, Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party, in the last five years. The state has had four chief ministers, three of the BJP and one of the JD (S), after elections in May 2018. BJP’s B S Yediyurappa ruled for only six days and he was reinstated again after his successor, JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, lasted for over 14 months in power. Yediyurappa resigned on July 28, 2021 and since then Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP has been CM.