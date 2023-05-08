Home / Elections / karnataka-election / K'taka polls: Congress used Muslims only as vote bank, alleges Kumaraswamy

K'taka polls: Congress used Muslims only as vote bank, alleges Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said the two national parties are taking undue advantage of the youth for their political advantage

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
The Congress had only used the Muslim community as a vote-bank, while doing nothing concrete for their welfare, Janata Dal (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said.

Addressing a campaign meeting for his party's Mangaluru North candidate Mohiuddin Bava at Krishnapura near here Sunday evening, he also charged that the Congress was welcoming hardcore Hindu leaders into the party and accusing JD(S) of having an understanding with the BJP.

Kumaraswamy said the two national parties are taking undue advantage of the youth for their political advantage. The BJP government has announced a Billawa development corporation on the eve of elections with an eye on the community's votes, he said.

He expressed the hope that people will repose faith in the JD(S).

Party working president B M Farooq, B A Mohiuddin Bava, party leaders Akshit Suvarna and M B Sadashiva were among those present.

Karnataka polls H D Kumaraswamy Congress Politics BJP

First Published: May 08 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

