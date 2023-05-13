Refresh

Party20182023 Wins + LeadsGains/Losses
INC 8011939
BJP 10472-32
JD(S) 3725-12
OTHS 385
224 / 224 Majority : 113
INC 119
BJP 72
JD(S) 25
OTHS 8
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 11 am

Karnataka elections 2023 results: According to the trends at 11 am, Congress is leading the race with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how the tally looks at 11 am

2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. It is a three-sided battle between the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular). 

The counting began at 8 am on Saturday.

According to the trends at 11 am, Congress is leading the race, with the BJP in second place. The JD(S) is in a distant third place. 

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Tally at 11 am

Party Seats
Indian National Congress 114
Bharataiya Janata Party 75
Janata Dal (Secular) 30
Others 5

Karnataka elections 2023 results: Here's how key candidates are performing

  • Basavraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon - Leading
  • Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (BJP) from Shikarupura- Leading
  • Preetham Gowda (BJP) from Hassan- Trailing
  • Jagadish Shettar (INC) from Hubli- Trailing
  • DK Shivakumar (INC) from Kanakapura- Leading
  • Siddaramaiah (INC) from Varuna- Leading
  • Priyank Kharge (INC) from Chittapur- Leading
  • UT Khader Fareed (INC) from Mangalore- Leading
  • HD Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Channapatna- Leading
  • Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) from Ramanagaram- Trailing

Karnataka elections 2023: How many seats does a party need to form government in the state?

 

In order to come to power in Karnataka, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats. The total seats in the state are 224. 

 

In the 2018 elections, BJP won 104 seats, and Congress won 79 seats. JD(S) secured 37 seats. 

 

The government was formed by a coalition of Congress and JD(S), with HD Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, later BJP formed the government and toppled the coalition. BS Yediyurappa was made the CM of the state. In 2021, however, Basavraj Bommai replaced Yediyurappa to lead the state.

