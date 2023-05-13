Karnataka elections 2023: 13 of 25 contesting BJP ministers trailing



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was leading in the Shiggaon seat, major irrigation minister Govind Karjol was leading in Mudhol, law minister JC Madhuswamy in Chikkanayakanahalli, higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan in Malleswaram. As many as 13 of the 28 ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party government were trailing in the Karnataka Assembly elections, according to early trends from the Election Commission of India. In all, 25 ministers were fielded in the election.







ALSO READ: Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state Transport and ST welfare minister B Sreeramulu was trailing in the Ballari seat to the incumbent Congress MLA B Nagendra. Sreeramulu had changed his seat in this election from Molakalmuru last time. Among those who were trailing, revenue minister R Ashoka, who contested two seats, was leading in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru, a seat that he won in 2018, but was behind in Kanakapura, where he was pitted against Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, housing minister V Somanna was trailing in both the seats he contested. He was fielded in the Varuna constituency against former chief minister Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagar against incumbent MLA C Puttaranga Shetty. Somanna had won in 2018 from the Govindraj Nagar seat.



The outgoing Karnataka Cabinet had nine members who had switched from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2019, helping the BJP come to power. Large industries minister Murugesh Nirani was trailing in the Bilgi constituency.