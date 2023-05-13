Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the second place, leading in 79 seats. Janata Dal (Secular) is at a distant third position leading in 26 seats.

The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. Early trends suggest that the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading the race to form the government in the state. It currently leads in 114 out of 224 seats. To form a government, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats.