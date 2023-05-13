Karnataka elections 2023: Here are the trends from key seats in the state

The counting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. Early trends suggest that the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading the race to form the government in the state. It currently leads in 114 out of 224 seats. To form a government, a party or a coalition needs to win 113 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the second place, leading in 79 seats. Janata Dal (Secular) is at a distant third position leading in 26 seats.
Out of these, Basavaraj Bommai is the current chief minister of the state. Vijayendra Yadiyurappa, CT Ravi and B Sreeramulu are the cabinet ministers.
Jagadeesh Shettar and Laxman Savadi defected from the BJP and moved to INC just weeks before the elections.
|Seat
|Key Candidate
|Status
|Hubli-Dharwad-Central
|Jagadish Shettar (INC)
|Trailing
|Gokak
|Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao (BJP)
|Trailing
|Chittapur
|Priyank Kharge (INC)
|Leading
|Varuna
|Siddaramaiah (INC)
|Leading
|Kanakapura
|DK Shivakumar (INC)
|Leading
|Shikaripura
|Vijayendra Yediyurappa (BJP)
|Leading
|Chikmagalur
|CT Ravi (BJP)
|Trailing
|Chikkaballapur
|K Sudhakar (BJP)
|Trailing
|Shiggaon
|Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)
|Leading
|Athani
|Laxman Savadi (INC)
|Leading
|Bellary
|B Sreeramulu (BJP)
|Trailing
|Bellary City
|Nara Bharath Reddy (INC)
|Leading
