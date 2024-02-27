Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / Rajya Sabha polls: Congress wins three seats, BJP one in Karnataka

Rajya Sabha polls: Congress wins three seats, BJP one in Karnataka

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

