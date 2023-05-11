Home / Elections / Karnataka Elections / EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

EC rejected Cong's claim that electronic voting machines used in polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information

Press Trust of India New Delhi
EC rejects charge that EVMs used in K'taka were deployed in South Africa

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked the Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought a confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13.

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

They must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs: Himanta on Cong claims

Karnataka CM rejects exit poll results giving Congress edge over BJP

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Exit polls give Congress the edge over BJP

Karnataka elections 2023: Exit polls see tight contest between Cong, BJP

Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018

Nearly 70% of Karnataka electorate cast vote in Assembly elections

Topics :Karnataka Assembly electionsElection Commission

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story