10 vacancies created in Rajya Sabha after members get elected to LS

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura

parliament elections
The Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
The just-concluded general election has created as many as 10 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha after its members were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has now notified the vacancies, which includes two each in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra, and one each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

In its notification giving details of the vacation of seats, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "In pursuance of the provision of sub-section (2) of Section 69 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 read with Section 67A and sub-section (4) of Section 68 of that Act, the following have ceased to be Members of Rajya Sabha from the date of their being chosen as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, i.e., the 4th of June, 2024."
 


"Kamakhya Prasad Tasa - Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal - Assam, Misha Bharti - Bihar, Vivek Thakur - Bihar, Deepender Singh Hooda - Haryana, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - Madhya Pradesh, Udayanraje Bhonsle - Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal - Maharashtra, K. C. Venugopal - Rajasthan and Biplab Kumar Deb - Tripura.". read the notification.

After this notification, the Election Commission will now announce the fresh dates for election to fill these vacancies in the council of states.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

