Narendra Modi Government 3.0 LIVE: Sharad Pawar questions if Modi had mandate for third term as PM

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for third successive term, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sought to know whether he had a "mandate" to lead the country. Pawar highlighted that out the saffron party fell short of a majority in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to take the support of its allies to form the new coalition government at the Centre. He was speaking at a party congregation in Ahmednagar, around 125km from Pune, organised on the occasion of the NCP's 25th foundation day where newly-elected MPs of the outfit were felicitated. "Narendra Modi took the oath as Prime Minister (on June 9). But before taking the oath, did he have a mandate of the country? Did the people of the country give him consent? They (BJP) did not have a majority. They had to take the help of the Telugu Desam Party and Bihar Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar)....because of them he could form the government," the Rajya Saba MP averred. The former Union minister maintained the current BJP-led NDA government was different from the previous ones. "During the election period, Modi, wherever he went (for campaigning), did not refer to the government as 'Government of India'...it used to be called Modi Sarkar, Modi's guarantee. Today that Modi guarantee is no longer there. "Today it is no longer a Modi Sarkar. Today, because of your vote, they have to say today this is not a Modi Sarkar, it is the Government of India. Today because of you, they have to take a different approach," the veteran politician told the gathering, referring to the Lok Sabha poll results.
The post of PM is of the country and not of a particular party, Pawar said, adding the incumbent must think of all segments of society, castes and creeds. "But Modi forgot to do this. I think he did it deliberately. Minorities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis are an important part of the country. They must have faith in the government but Modi failed to do this. In a speech, he spoke about a class of people having more children. It is clear he meant the Muslims," Pawar said.
The TDP legislature meeting will be held to elect N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader.
11:06 AM
Deeply honoured to be appointed as EAM in NDA cabinet, says Jaishankar
S Jaishankar today took charge as the External Affairs Minister a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in his cabinet. While expressing gratitude, Jaishankar wrote on X: "Deeply honored to be appointed as the Minister of External Affairs in PM @narendramodi 's Government."
10:35 AM
BJP chief JP Nadda returns as minister of health and family welfare
BJP chief JP Nadda has been given the respnsibility to manage the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a portfolio oversaw in the Modi 1.0 government. PM Modi also entrusted him with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
The Modi 3.0 Cabinet features several important BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, who continue to hold critical portfolios. A surprise addition to the Cabinet is 36-year-old Telugu Desam Party MP Ram Mohan Naidu.Read here for more updates.
10:29 AM
Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Information and Broadcasting Minister
Ashwini Vaishnaw today assumed charge as Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, the 35th leader to hold the portfolio since Independence. He succeeds Anurag Singh Thakur, who held the post for nearly three years in the previous BJP government.
10:05 AM
NDA government to stick to deficit target despite poll setback
The PM Modi-led government has no plans to increase its fiscal deficit target despite speculation that more spending might be needed to keep coalition partners happy, Bloomberg reported today. BJP failed to secure an outright majority in polls that concluded on June 1.
9:26 AM
