27 candidates file nominations for second phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

Twenty-seven candidates, including Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi, filed their nomination papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that so far 54 candidates have submitted 89 nominations for the second phase of the elections which will be held on April 26.

He said not a single nomination has been received for the Bagidora assembly bypoll which will also be held on April 26.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls is April 4.

Gupta said four candidates, including BJP's Joshi, have filed their nomination papers from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency; three each from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Jodhpur, Jalore and Kota; two each from Ajmer and Barmer; and one each from Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Jhalawar-Baran.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

