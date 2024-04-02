Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 27 candidates file nominations for second phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

27 candidates file nominations for second phase of LS polls in Rajasthan

Twenty-seven candidates, including Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi, filed their nomination papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Twenty-seven candidates, including Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi, filed their nomination papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that so far 54 candidates have submitted 89 nominations for the second phase of the elections which will be held on April 26.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said not a single nomination has been received for the Bagidora assembly bypoll which will also be held on April 26.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls is April 4.

Gupta said four candidates, including BJP's Joshi, have filed their nomination papers from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency; three each from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Pali, Jodhpur, Jalore and Kota; two each from Ajmer and Barmer; and one each from Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Jhalawar-Baran.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.
 

Also Read

1,875 candidates to contest 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan elections 2023

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah holds road show in Karnataka's Channapatna

Battleground 2024: Cong set to contest fewest Lok Sabha seats since 1951-52

Congress doubts EVMs only when it faces defeat in polls, says Scindia

Cong names 8 candidates for LS polls, 47 nominees for assembly elections

People's mood has changed, it is now against PM Modi, says Sharad Pawar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story