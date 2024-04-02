Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah holds road show in Karnataka's Channapatna

The Union Minister's visit underscores the significance of Karnataka in the political landscape and signals the government's commitment to the state's development and welfare. (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a road show in Channapatna as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The home minister was seated on a specially designed vehicle and greeted the people. He was accompained by former Chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.

A huge number of BJP supporters and party members gathered on both sides throughout the roadshow.

The chants of "Modi Modi" resonated throughout the streets of Ramanagara as Shah and his supporters made their way through.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed the party workers in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The event was aimed at bolstering grassroots leadership and organizational strength ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"I have come here to tell you that BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka will win all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats in the State and not let Congress open its account here," Shah said while addressing the fellow party workers in Bengaluru.

On Union Home Minister's visit to the state, Karnataka deputy Chief minister DK Shivakumar said, "We welcome all opponents in politics. The Prime minister too had conducted a similar rally, but I know it will be a flop. I wish them all the best."

The BJP has fielded its candidates in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and left three other seats for its ally JD (S) in the State.

It has fielded JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law, C N Manjunath, from Bengaluru Rural constituency against three-time MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh.The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

