65.79% voter turnout recorded in 2024 elections, postal ballot pending

The Election Commission (EC) announced a voter turnout of 65.79 per cent for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which concluded on June 4. A total of 543 constituencies went to polls over seven phases between April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes taking place on June 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday, reported that 642 million voters had exercised their franchise. He said this figure did not include postal ballots.

The EC further said that detailed statistical reports, including the number of postal votes and gross voter turnout, would be made available after finalising details from states and Union Territories.

Voter turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout was slightly higher at 67.40 per cent. At that time, 912 million voters were registered, with 615 million casting their votes. For the 2024 elections, the electorate grew to 968.8 million voters, reflecting an increase in the overall voter base.

Phase-wise voter turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Phase 1 (April 19, 2024): Voting was conducted in 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats across 17 states and four Union Territories. The voter turnout was 66.14 per cent, with 166.4 million citizens casting their vote.

Phase 2 (April 26, 2024): Voting took place in 88 constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories, including all 20 seats in Kerala. The turnout was 66.71 per cent, with 158.65 million voters participating.

Phase 3 (May 7, 2024): This phase saw 93 constituencies across 12 states going to polls, with a voter turnout of 65.68 per cent. Approximately 172.4 million voters cast their ballots.

Phase 4 (May 13, 2024): Voting occurred in 96 seats across 10 states and Union Territories. The turnout was 69.16 per cent, with 177.08 million voters participating.

Phase 5 (May 20, 2024): This phase included 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories. The turnout was 62.20 per cent, with 89.57 million voters casting their votes.

Phase 6 (May 25, 2024): Voter turnout was recorded at 63.37 per cent across eight states and Union Territories.

Phase 7 (June 1, 2024): Turnout stood at 59.45 per cent as of 8:45 PM. This phase also included polling for assembly constituencies in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.