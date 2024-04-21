A first in LS polls: Corporate-backed political party enters the fray

India had seen several corporate honchos and promoters contesting Lok Sabha elections in the past.

However, for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha polls, a corporate-backed political party is fielding candidates from two constituencies — Ernakulam and Chalakudy.

It is Kitex Garments, the world's second-largest children’s garments producer, which is blazing a trail by putting up two candidates for its political party, Twenty 20.

From a new dam at Mullaperiyar, building coastline walls for 250 km, food security markets that offer up to 50 per cent discounts, and pharmacies offering medicines with 80 per cent price cuts, the party has lined up a series of populist promises in its manifesto.



Sabu M Jacob, managing director (MD) of Kitex Garments and chairman of Twenty 20, told Business Standard that his party wants to bring in an alternative brand of politics in Kerala, other than the CPM, the Congress and the BJP.

Though the party had a tie up with the Aam Aadmi Party, it broke up. The reason for this is the Leftist thought process of Arvind Kejriwal, according to Jacob.

Twenty 20 said its focus and promises are targeted at the 2026 Assembly polls.





The party is fielding two lawyers, Charlie Paul in Chalakudy and Antony Judy in Ernakulam.



“Mullaperiyar is a water bomb. If something happens, it will affect the lives of 9-10 million people. It is not easy to build a dam. No one is having an initial thought about that,” said Jacob.

He added that the party’s second priority is building a coastline wall covering 250 km across the Kerala seashore.

The party's presence is likely to affect the prospects of the three main parties.

For example, in the 2021 Assembly polls, Twenty20 secured 42,701 votes, or 27.56 per cent in Kunnathunad, leading to defeat of the Congress candidate. In Thrikakara, too, it won 10.18 per cent votes, eating into the share of other parties.



“Animal attacks are among major issues that forest areas are facing. We are promising electrical fencing in around 1,000 spots, close to the forest area,” he added.

The party is also promising Rs 5,000 per month pension for those above 60 years and the differently-abled.

The company got global attention in the 2015 Gram Panchayat elections, when Twenty 20, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Kitex, came to power in Kizhakkambalam. It had won 17 out of 19 seats in the village council.

According to other political parties, this came months after the alleged pollution of Kitex Garments gathered momentum.



“A corporate running a political party may definitely have its vested interest. Hence, we are against it,” said Kunnathunad MLA, P V Sreenijan.

At present, Twenty20 runs four local bodies in Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunad and Aikaranad under Kunnathunad Assembly. This falls under Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

“There is no rule in the Constitution that a politician cannot do business. I am running a political party and there is no relation with my company,” Jacob said.

The party is planning to come up with food security markets, offering necessary items for 50 per cent lower rates.

“This is already benefiting 55,000 families in all the panchayats we are ruling. This will be replicated in other places. We are doing this in nine panchayats. It is a proven solution,” he added.