Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not only Hindus, says Farooq Abdullah

Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not only Hindus, says Farooq Abdullah

Attacking the saffron party, Abdullah said that it got scared of the popularity of former chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Abdullah appealed to people to cast their vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidates to save the country and democracy. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that Lord Ram belongs to everyone, not only Hindus.

Abdullah was addressing the opposition INDIA bloc's Ulgulan Naya Maharally' in Ranchi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Without naming any party, he said, They are selling Lord Ram, claiming that they brought him. They do not know Lord Ram. He does not belong to Hindus alone but to the world. Ram is for everyone. But they have made Ram their own, claiming He is only theirs.

Attacking the saffron party, Abdullah said that it got scared of the popularity of former chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

They were put behind the bar without any fault, he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED also arrested Soren on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.

Abdullah appealed to people to cast their vote in favour of INDIA bloc candidates to save the country and democracy.

A total of 28 political parties took part in the rally.

Also Read

Elections 2024: Farooq Abdullah to not contest polls, cites health reasons

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

EC files FIR against Karnataka BJP official for illegally carrying cash

For 60 yrs, Cong could not find a tribal to become Prez of India: PM Modi

BJP wants to change Constitution, says Priyanka; slams 'show off politics'

Lok Sabha elections: Corporate India steps up to make every vote count

Hemant Soren sent to jail for refusing to part ways with 'INDIA': Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Farooq AbdullahLord Ram

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story