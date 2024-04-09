Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / AAP begins door-to-door campaign in Delhi under 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se'

AAP begins door-to-door campaign in Delhi under 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se'

Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, kicked off the campaign in Shahdara. He was accompanied by the party's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar and party leader Ram Niwas Goel with others during a candle march against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, in East Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI Photo) (
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP on Tuesday began a door-to-door drive in Delhi's Shahdara as part of its "Jail ka Jawab Vote se" campaign to seek support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, and the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the campaign, AAP leaders will visit every house in the four Lok Sabha constituencies where the party has fielded its candidates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, kicked off the campaign in Shahdara. He was accompanied by the party's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Congress, the AAP has fielded candidates on four seats -- New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Cong insulted Lord Ram by refusing invite for 'pran pratishta': PM Modi

LS polls: 1,210 candidates to contest across 13 states in phase two

LS elections: Women voters in Lakshadweep demand attention to basic issues

Sensex hits 75K in pre-election rally; on track to hit 81,000, charts say

Youth taken for ride by BJP's double-engine govt in UP, alleges Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAAPDelhi governmentLok Sabha electionsElection campaign

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story