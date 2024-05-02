Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / AAP launches signature campaign against party supremo Kejriwal's arrest

AAP launches signature campaign against party supremo Kejriwal's arrest

Slogans of 'jail ka jawab vote se denge' and 'Arvind Kejriwal zindabad' were also raised by the party workers at the event

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a signature campaign against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here.

Two whiteboards were put up in Lajpat Nagar for people to write their messages for Kejriwal, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail till May 7. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

AAP Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar said the signature campaign will be conducted in different parts of the city to show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that people of Delhi love their chief minister.

"We have started this campaign from here and will take it to different areas. We will collect these signatures and send them to BJP to show how much the people of Delhi love Kejriwal," Kumar said.

Slogans of 'jail ka jawab vote se denge' and 'Arvind Kejriwal zindabad' were also raised by the party workers at the event.

"The people of Delhi are extremely angry at the way CM Kejriwal was put in jail. They will revert with their votes against dictatorship and his arrest," AAP east Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar said.

