First session of 18th Lok Sabha to start from June 24, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will start from June 24 for oath or affirmation of newly elected members.







During the first three days of the session, the newly-elected leaders will take their oaths or affirm their membership in the Lok Sabha. This will be followed by the election of the Speaker of the House. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju said, “First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from June 24 to July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, likely presenting the new government’s roadmap for the coming five years. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to present his council of ministers to the Parliament following the President’s address.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address is expected to witness a vigorous opposition attempting to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on multiple issues. The prime minister will address the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both Houses of Parliament.

Announcing the schedule, Rijiju said that everyone’s contribution is required to run the Parliament. “We have to abide by the people’s mandate. Those who have been given direction by the people to form the government, have to run the government well. Those who have been given the mandate to form the Opposition, they must play the role of a positive Opposition. Whether it is the government or the Opposition, everyone’s contribution is needed to run Parliament. Each member has a role in Parliament. Small parties even with one MP have the same role as a bigger party. Each member’s contribution is required to run Parliament smoothly. I want all parties to come together to run the world’s biggest people’s Parliament. Each party will get an opportunity according to the rules under the guidance of the Rajya Sabha’s Chairman, the Lok Sabha’s Speaker and the Prime Minister’s vision,” he said.

He further said the nation is hoping to see constructive debate in Parliament. “For a strong democracy, a vibrant Parliament is needed,” Rijiju said.