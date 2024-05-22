Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / AAP not implementing Centre's schemes in Delhi, says Union min Puri

Puri also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing the Narendra Modi government's flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Puri also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase.

At present, the Delhi Metro has been executing projects under the fourth phase of its expansion.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that his ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 53,000 crore in the national capital.

The BJP leader also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal allegedly by his aide Bibhav Kumar at his residence.

Delhi is slated to go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

