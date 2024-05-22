LS Polls: Modi, Rahul rallies; Shashi Tharoor on Swati Maliwal Row. Updates

With the Lok Sabha elections nearing their conclusion, political heavyweights are intensifying their campaign efforts to woo the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Haryana.

Lok Sabha Elections updates for May 22:





ALSO READ: LS polls: Water shortage, drainage, traffic jams key issues in South Delhi 1) Modi will attend rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti and Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituencies, both of which go to polls on May 25. After that, he will arrive in Delhi’s Dwarka to address a gathering. Security has been beefed up in parts of the national capital, and traffic has been regulated in view of Modi’s rally, the police said.

Amit Shah, Nadda in West Bengal

2) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public meetings in West Bengal, where certain constituencies will go to polls on May 25. Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh were categorised by the Election Commission to hold polling in each phase to streamline the process. Shah will visit Kanthi, Ghatal, and Purulia Lok Sabha seats.

3) Meanwhile, BJP Chief J P Nadda will also be in West Bengal to address public meetings in Barasat, Kolkata Uttar, and Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seats. These constituencies will go to the polls in the final phase on June 1.

4) Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold public meetings in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency and Sonipat.

5) A day before, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings in the state, calling PM Modi the 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar.’ Kharge accused PM Modi of lying about Congress's manifesto to mislead the public.

Atishi alleges new conspiracy by BJP

6) Amid the ongoing row over the Delhi liquor policy case and the Swati Maliwal-linked alleged assault, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching a “new conspiracy” against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

"The data suggests that ahead of the May 25 voting (for Lok Sabha elections), the BJP is now hatching a new conspiracy to stop Yamuna river's water to trouble the people of Delhi. They are hatching a conspiracy to defame AAP and Arvind Kejriwal's government," Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said in a press conference today. She said the BJP “aims to unsettle the people of Delhi and create a water crisis” by this alleged move because the people of Delhi have decided to “vote” for the AAP-Congress alliance in the national capital.

Shashi Tharoor on Swati Maliwal case

7) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a press conference today, reacted to Delhi CM Kejriwal’s silence on the Swati Maliwal row. "Maybe Arvind Kejriwal has not said anything personally, but AAP has issued an official statement. I don't feel that there is a need for him (Kejriwal) to add something on this. Secondly, BJP wants to raise this issue to digress from the important issues of unemployment and development,” he said. AAP MP Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Delhi CM's house on May 13, a claim refuted by the AAP as a "BJP conspiracy."

Owaisi visits Varanasi

8) All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi, ahead of the polls. Addressing the media on his arrival, Owaisi labelled the BJP’s goal of securing 400 seats in the elections as "bogus".

"There is no '400 paar'...they are only talking about hatred. There are no talks about development, neither is it being told what work has been done in the last 10 years. I hope people will consider these things when they vote in the remaining two phases of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.