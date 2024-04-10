Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / AAP to organise 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Apr 14

AAP to organise 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Apr 14

In his message, Kejriwal said the AAP is prepared to face any torture of the "dictatorship" in the country

AAP
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP on Wednesday announced it will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on April 14 on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In another message from jail, Kejriwal has asked AAP MLAs and volunteers to work to ensure that the people of Delhi face no problems, party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister's wife, met him in Tihar jail on Tuesday and relayed his message at a party meeting that was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others, Rai said.

In his message, Kejriwal said the AAP is prepared to face any torture of the "dictatorship" in the country.

According to Rai, the chief minister said all AAP leaders and volunteers across the country should pledge to oppose the "dictatorship" and save the Constitution on Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Also Read

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

AAP says Kejriwal 'unwell'; Jail guards on alert for saving CM from inmates

Kejriwal's day-4 in Tihar: Doesn't watch TV, five visitors allowed. Details

LS polls: Patnaik seeks public opinion for preparing BJD's poll manifesto

LS polls: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies in MP, Maharashtra on Thursday

Mamata Banerjee misleading people on CAA, facilitating infiltrators: Shah

Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces 10th list, drops Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

LS polls: Rahul slams BJP, says history doesn't change by 'spewing lies'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyAtishi Marlena

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story