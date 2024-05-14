Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Abrogation of Article 370 showing result in J-K's poll percentage: Shah

Abrogation of Article 370 showing result in J-K's poll percentage: Shah

Srinagar recorded 14.43 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 25.86 per cent in 2014, 25.55 per cent in 2009 and 18.57 per cent in 2004

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit
The home minister's remarks came a day after about 38 per cent polling was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held in the 4th phase of the general elections | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Narendra Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is showing results in the poll percentage in Jammu and Kashmir and has enhanced people's trust in democracy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The home minister's remarks came a day after about 38 per cent polling was recorded in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held in the 4th phase of the general elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Srinagar recorded 14.43 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 25.86 per cent in 2014, 25.55 per cent in 2009 and 18.57 per cent in 2004.

"The Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 is showing results in the poll percentage as well. It has enhanced people's trust in democracy and its roots have deepened in Jammu and Kashmir," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah said that through the rise in the poll percentage, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a befitting reply to those who opposed the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and are still advocating its restoration.

The Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories'? Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also Read

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Lok Sabha polls: AAP launches 'Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu' campaign

LS polls: 7.5% dip in Indore LS seat turnout as Cong called for Nota

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination papers from Varanasi

NGOs urge SC to list PIL seeking SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

Elections 2024 updates: Modi to file nomination; Thackeray slams BJP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahArticle 370Lok Sabha electionsJammu and Kashmirvoting

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story