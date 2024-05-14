Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination papers from Varanasi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, following a grand six-kilometre roadshow held the previous evening. He was accompanied by a number of senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners.

This morning, while en route to filing his papers, PM Modi visited the renowned Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges, where he offered prayers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined him during this visit, and later, they proceeded to the Kaal Bhairav Temple. Ahead of his temple visit, the Prime Minister said on X, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable, and incomparable. All I can say is it cannot be expressed in words!"







Overwhelmed with emotion, PM Modi added, "I didn't even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai [today, Maa Ganga has adopted me]."

Following the filing of his nomination papers, the Prime Minister is expected to address his supporters.

Reflecting on Monday's roadshow, PM Modi said, "The love and blessings my family members of Kashi showed during the road show became an unforgettable moment in my life."





PM Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from this BJP stronghold, which the party has secured eight times since 1991, with the exception of RK Mishra from the Congress, who won in 2004, breaking the BJP's dominance.

Varanasi is slated to vote in the seventh and final phase of the election, scheduled for June 1. In the 2019 elections, PM Modi secured victory by a substantial margin of nearly 480,000 votes, a significant increase from his 372,000 lakh winning margin five years earlier.