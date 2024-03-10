Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Amit Shah likely to visit T'gana on Mar 12; to address booth-level leaders

Amit Shah likely to visit T'gana on Mar 12; to address booth-level leaders

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana

Recently, the BJP conducted Victory Mission tours covering 17 parliamentary constituencies | File image (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Home Minister is likely to instruct leaders to mobilise voters at every booth.

Additionally, as part of this programme, the Home Minister will inform people about the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years. He will also appeal to the people to bring PM Modi to power once again.

The BJP is formulating strategies to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time. The party's top leaders have already focused on Telangana.

Recently, the BJP conducted Victory Mission tours covering 17 parliamentary constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also boosted the morale of BJP workers by rallying during his visit to the states.

Earlier on March 2, the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former chief ministers who are in the list.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana elections: BJP's multiple rallies with Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Yogi

Telangana assembly elections: BJP to begin campaigning, Amit Shah to lead

Electoral bonds: SC to hear SBI's plea to disclose details on Monday

LS elections: TMC to launch poll campaign with mega rally in Kolkata today

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass through Surat, Tapi on last day in Guj

Why approach Oppn for alliances: T'gana CM questions BJP's '400 paar' claim

LS polls: BJP intensifies efforts to overcome electoral dry spell in Kerala

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsTelanganaBJP

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story