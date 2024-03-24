Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Rs 1.88 cr cash, liquor worth Rs 87.19 lakh seized in Karnataka

LS polls: Rs 1.88 cr cash, liquor worth Rs 87.19 lakh seized in Karnataka

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies

The total seizure made by the various agencies in view of elections is worth Rs 46.45 crore ever since the MCC came into effect on March 16. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
The Election Commission on Sunday said Rs 1.88 crore cash and liquor worth Rs 87.19 lakh were seized in the last 24 hours in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

The Election Commission said the Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 1.44 crore cash at Hiriyur in Chitradurga parliamentary constituency and the remaining from other places. In the same constituency at Challakere, the Excise Department seized 14,688 litres of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to EC officials, since the MCC came into force, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 17.66 crore cash, Rs 18.85 lakh worth of freebies, 7.69 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 24.25 crore, 87.04 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 75 lakh, gold worth Rs 1.27 crore, silver worth Rs 21.47 lakh and diamond worth Rs nine lakh have been seized.

The total seizure made by the various agencies in view of elections is worth Rs 46.45 crore ever since the MCC came into effect on March 16.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

