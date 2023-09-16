Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind

First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former president Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

