BJP, Cong seeks more time to respond to EC notice regarding MCC violation

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
After the Election Commission of India took cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP has asked for one week while the Congress sought additional 14 days to respond to the notice.

ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners.

Both parties national presidents had to respond to the notice today till 5 pm.

However, according to the sources, both parties have asked for more time to respond.

"Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences," said the Election Commission.

The BJP had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.

Complaining with the poll panel, the BJP also accused Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country based on language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.

The Congress approached the poll body and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments at an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday wherein he alleged that the Congress intended to redistribute public wealth to Muslims.

"The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate," the Congress memorandum had said.

Topics :BJPCongressElection CommissionModel Code of Conduct

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

