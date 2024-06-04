Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP MP Lalwani wins from Indore by record margin, Nota creates record

BJP MP Lalwani wins from Indore by record margin, Nota creates record

The Congress had received a jolt in the Indore Lok Sabha seat after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations

Shankar Lalwani
The Congress had received a jolt in the Indore Lok Sabha seat after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. | Photo: Twitter@ANI
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP's sitting MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani won on Tuesday by a record margin of 11,75,092 votes in a contest where NOTA created a record with 2.18 lakh voters opting for the 'none of the above' option in the Lok Sabha elections.

His victory margin is probably the highest in the country's electoral history, a BJP leader claimed. In Tikamgarh (SC) seat, Union minister Virendra Kumar emerged victorious as he defeated his Congress rival Pankaj Ahirwar by 4,03,312 votes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress had received a jolt in the Indore Lok Sabha seat after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.
 

Bam later joined the BJP, prompting the Congress to appeal to the people to press the NOTA option on EVMs during polling in Indore on May 13.

Lalwani had secured victory for the first time in the 2019 elections.

 

 

Virendra Kumar remained undefeated in the Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat since 2009 and won the elections for the fourth time in a row.

Earlier, he represented Sagar Lok Sabha seat for four terms but after delimitation in 2008, he shifted to Tikamgarh.

Also Read

Shankar Sharma's market strategy post Lok Sabha exit poll: Stay strapped in

LS polls: 7.5% dip in Indore LS seat turnout as Cong called for Nota

SC issues notice to EC on plea seeking re-election if NOTA gets majority

LS polls: Nota is Indore's runner-up candidate with record 218,674 votes

Congress' Indore candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination, joins BJP

Gave tough fight to BJP in Delhi; people voted against dictatorship: AAP

BJP's candidate Atul Garg leads in Ghaziabad by over 2,60,000 votes

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: How is Akhilesh Yadav faring in Kannauj?

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Party-wise result status of total seats won

Election result 2024: This is what the results look like at 4 pm on June 4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BJPLok Sabha electionsNOTA

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story