Lok Sabha elections 2024: Party-wise result status of total seats won

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: A surprising Lok Sabha elections result trend unfolded on Tuesday, in which the leading Opposition party Congress appeared to be exceeding the exit poll prediction as the party was ahead in 98 constituencies.





ALSO READ: Election results 2024 LIVE: NDA 5 short of '300-paar', BJP, Cong calling allies Overall, the BJP and its allies are ahead on 295 seats while the Congress-led INDIA coalition is leading on 231 seats.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading at Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies by a margin of over 350,000 votes on both seats. If the early trends turn into a reality for the Congress, the development would be a major boost for the party, which only secured 52 seats in the 2019 elections.

As for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which had set an ambitious goal of securing 370 seats by itself, is ahead on 238 constituencies and may not be able to cross the threshold of 272 mark by itself, the trend on the Election Commission website showed till 3 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is eyeing a third term from his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, is leading in the key Uttar Pradesh seat by a margin of 145,091 votes. In 2019, Modi retained the constituency by a margin of nearly 479,505 votes.

After the BJP and the Congress, the third largest party could be the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which is leading on 34 seats. Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress is next in the line, ahead on 28 seats.

As of 4:30 pm, the results are out for 18 Lok Sabha seats, including Surat, which was won by the BJP unopposed. The BJP has won 10 seats, the Congress- 4, Janata Dal Secular - 2, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party - 1, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS has won the lone seat that it contested in Bihar's Gaya.



The other Lok Sabha seats are BJP’s victory in Chitradurga in Karnataka and Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The Congress has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, where former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi won by margin of 175,993.

Here’s a Party-wise result status of the Lok Sabha elections:



