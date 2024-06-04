Gave tough fight to BJP in Delhi; people voted against dictatorship: AAP

The BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over a lakh votes. (Photo: PTI)

AAP on Tuesday said despite adverse circumstances, their candidates gave a tough fight to the BJP in Delhi while asserting that the people have voted against the saffron party's politics of "hatred and dictatorship".

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.

However, the BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, with three of its candidates leading by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said,"I want to bow down before the country's voters. Today, the election results are coming in. The picture is becoming clearer."



"These elections are a message from the public that they are tired of the 10-year rule of BJP and want to oust them. They are tired of inflation. It is the beauty of India's democracy that people have said to the BJP to go back," he said.

