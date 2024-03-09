Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP, TDP, Jana Sena will form alliance for upcoming LS, Andhra polls: Naidu

BJP, TDP, Jana Sena will form alliance for upcoming LS, Andhra polls: Naidu

The alliance will sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh, he asserted, lashing out at the YSR Congress, which is in power in the southern state

The TDP will contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats, they said, adding that an official announcement will soon be made | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
The BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party have come to an understanding for stitching up an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, former chief minister of the southern state N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.

"Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state," Naidu told a group of reporters here while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The alliance will sweep the polls in Andhra Pradesh, he asserted, lashing out at the YSR Congress, which is in power in the southern state.

The three parties sealed their alliance following a second round of talks involving their senior leaders on Saturday, sources said.

They said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena may together contest around eight and 30 Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP will contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha and 145 Assembly seats, they said, adding that an official announcement will soon be made.

The BJP may contest around six Lok Sabha and an equal number of Assembly seats in the southern state, the sources said.

The deal was clinched at the second round of talks involving TDP supremo Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Topics :BJPTDPLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

