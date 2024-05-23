BJP to win 305 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, predicts Eurasia Group

Political strategist Prashant Kishor recently stirred up social media chatter with his prediction that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could surpass its 2019 Lok Sabha election tally of 303 seats riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . This forecast finds resonance in the views of American political scientist Ian Bremmer, who also believes that the ruling party is poised to achieve its highest-ever seat count.

The Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm founded by Bremmer, predicted that the BJP will win 305 seats, with a margin of error of plus/minus 10 seats, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our prediction for the elections is 305 plus or minus 10 seats. This is not much different from what we saw five years ago,” Bremmer told news agency ANI.

Bremmer emphasised that, from a global political perspective, the Indian general election is one of the few stable and consistent events, contrasting sharply with the uncertainties surrounding the upcoming United States election and other global political developments.

He noted, “From the perspective of the rest of the world, India is an economy that has underperformed for a long time but is now doing a lot better. This is also a country that was very inward-focused for a long time, but this region is now becoming much more of a global leader.”

In an interview with NDTV, Bremmer reiterated his optimistic outlook for India’s political and economic future. He praised the Indian electoral process as “free, fair, and transparent” and expressed confidence in Modi’s strong economic performance and consistent reforms. "Modi is almost certainly going to win a third term on the back of pretty strong economic performance and consistent reform. That, in the grand scheme, is a very stabilising message,” he said.

Regarding India’s economic trajectory, Bremmer was equally positive, stating, “We see growth picking up. We see India becoming the fourth largest economy in the world, likely next year, and the third largest probably by 2028.”

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19 and are being held across seven phases, are set to conclude with the results being declared on June 4. The BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term under Modi’s leadership, previously won 282 seats in the 2014 election (336 including its National Democratic Alliance partners) and 303 seats in 2019 (353 with NDA allies).